Shakib takes two-hour leave from team hotel to take part in showroom launch

After the completion of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, the Bangladesh cricket team has returned to Dhaka ahead of the two-match T20I series starting on 3 March.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, after returning from Chattogram, left the team hotel to inaugurate a showroom. He inaugurated the Yamaha Flagship Center in Tejgaon on Tuesday. Shakib has been the brand ambassador of Yamaha for a few years.

Shakib took a two-hour leave from the team management and left the hotel. No one from the team wanted to comment on the issue. But a source from the team management said, "Shakib took a two-hour leave and left the hotel. As per the rule, a player can leave the hotel if it is necessary after getting permission from the management. But before checking in, one has to undergo a rapid antigen test. Shakib returned a negative result and after that he rejoined the team."

After returning from Chattogram, Shakib checked in the hotel and then left it to attend the programme. Everyone from the ODI squad did not go to the hotel though from the airport. ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, Ebadot Hossain and Najmul Hossain Shanto went home. Rest of them headed to the team hotel.

After the programme, Shakib was asked about his decision regarding playing Tests in South Africa. But the all-rounder said that he did not want to talk about cricket. "I am on holiday today. And there is nothing to reveal [about the South Africa tour]. You will know everything when the time comes," he said.

Like the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), if a player leaves the Managed Event Environment (MEE), he must show a Covid negative certificate to re-enter it.