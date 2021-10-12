Shakib takes Kolkata to four-wicket win, Bangalore knocked out

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 October, 2021, 12:00 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 12:08 am

Related News

Shakib takes Kolkata to four-wicket win, Bangalore knocked out

Shakib scored a boundary on the final over and then the two batsmen finished things off with three singles in the next three balls.

Hindustan Times
12 October, 2021, 12:00 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 12:08 am
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets and will face Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier.

Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal kept taking wickets at regular intervals interrupting the flow of Kolkata Knight Riders' 139-run chase.

In the end, it was up to captain Eoin Morgan and Shakib al Hasan in the final over, as they needed 7 runs to win in 6 balls.

Shakib scored a boundary on the final over and then the two batsmen finished things off with three singles in the next three balls.

Earlier, Narine starred for KKR as he dismissed Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, and KS Bharat to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 139/7 in 20 overs.

Shakib bowled 4 overs, gave away only 24 runs but remained wicketless. 

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have already reached the final. The winner between KKR and DC will join them.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Kolkata Knight Riders / IPL 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

5h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

5h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

5h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case