Shakib takes Kolkata to four-wicket win, Bangalore knocked out

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets and will face Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier.

Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal kept taking wickets at regular intervals interrupting the flow of Kolkata Knight Riders' 139-run chase.

In the end, it was up to captain Eoin Morgan and Shakib al Hasan in the final over, as they needed 7 runs to win in 6 balls.

Shakib scored a boundary on the final over and then the two batsmen finished things off with three singles in the next three balls.

Earlier, Narine starred for KKR as he dismissed Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, and KS Bharat to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 139/7 in 20 overs.

Shakib bowled 4 overs, gave away only 24 runs but remained wicketless.

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have already reached the final. The winner between KKR and DC will join them.