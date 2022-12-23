Shakib, Taijul star with the ball but India take crucial lead

Sports

TBS Report
23 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 05:14 pm

Related News

Shakib, Taijul star with the ball but India take crucial lead

Bangladesh openers safely negotiated six overs late in the day and finished at seven for no loss.

TBS Report
23 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 05:14 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer helped India recover from an early trouble before another mini-collapse in the lower middle-order in the second  Test against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. But their counter-attacking partnership of 159 was enough for India to take a crucial 87-run lead.

Bangladesh openers safely negotiated six overs late in the day and finished at seven for no loss.

Both Pant and Iyer unleashed some aggressive shots to make Bangladesh bowlers disarray who appeared to be on top after fast bowler Taskin Ahmed had Virat Kohli caught by wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan Sohan for 24.

With the side at 94-4 and potentially at danger, Pant and Iyer came up with a counterattack policy which worked well for them.

But it also gave Bangladesh an ample opportunity to dismiss both of the batters, however simply, they couldn't hold onto the chances.

Pant survived twice - on 11 when Liton Das failed to grab a catch at slip off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and later on 59 against the same bowler. This time Mushfiqur Rahim misjudged at long-on and couldn't take a one-handed catch, rather it went for big six.

Iyer got a life on 15, when Mehidy shelled a catch at gully off Taskin Ahmed delivery.

Pant hit seven fours and five sixes in his knock of 93, for which he played 104 balls and most of the six came against left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, the most successful bowler for Bangladesh. It was the sixth time Pant got out in the nineties. 

Iyer (87 off 105) was dismissed by Shakib who got four wickets just like Taijul. India lost their last six wickets for 61 runs.

Taijul successfully reviewed a leg-before decision to remove captain KL Rahul for 10 after India resumed the day two at 19 for loss.

Shubman Gill (20) was also trapped leg-before off Taijul as he tried to sweep a delivery that didn't turn as much as he expected, leaving India at 38-2.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli appeared set to rebuild the innings, dominating the spinners astutely but Mominul Haque took a sharp catch at short leg to get rid of the former on 24 off Taijul bowling.

But Pant hit Taijul a six and then took doubles to raise his 11th half-century off just 49 balls.

Iyer later brought up his fifth fifty off 60 balls in his just seventh Test, pulling pacer Khaled Ahmed for a single through fine leg. 

Shakib returned four for 79 while Taijul recorded almost identical figures - four for 74. 

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

7h | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

8h | Earth
An electric vehicle is seen charging. The underdeveloped infrastructure of Bangladesh acts as a significant barrier to the country&#039;s adoption of electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

Realigning the existing EV policies of Bangladesh in line with the industry's needs

8h | Thoughts
Sketch: TBS

Shipping's oil era is coming to an end

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

2h | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

43m | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

21h | TBS Career
How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

8h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards