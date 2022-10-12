Shakib surpasses Riyad to become Bangladesh's highest run scorer in T20Is

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan surpassed Mahmudullah Riyad to become the highest run scorer for Bangladesh in T20Is. Shakib reached the milestone with his brilliant 70-run innings against New Zealand on Wednesday.

After making his debut in 2006, Shakib scored 2131 runs in T20Is in 103 matches at an average of 23.41 and a strikerate of 121.49. Mahmudullah, who was dropped from the T20 World Cup squad, bagged 2122 runs from 121 matches. 

Shakib also surpassed David Miller's T20I runs on the same day. Miller has bagged 2069 runs at an average of 33.91 and a strike rate of 145.49 with 5 half-centuries in 93 innings of 107 matches.

Bangladesh's T20I skipper is now 16th in the all-time top scorer's list in T20I cricket. 

Shakib is currently the highest wicket taker in the shorter format of the game with 122 wickets to his name. He was first spinner to reach 100-wicket milestone in this format. Tim Southee is just a wicket behind Shakib and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is third with 117 wickets.

 

