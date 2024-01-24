Shakib suffering from left eye condition

Shakib complained of issues with his eye after which he consulted Ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and overseas.

Multiple eye assessments resulted in the final diagnosis which confirmed an issue with the retina of his left eye.

"Shakib has been complaining of subtle issues with his left eye. After consulting Ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and abroad and after multiple eye assessments, it was confirmed that he is suffering from Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR) of the left eye. It has been decided that a conservative approach will be adopted for managing the issue for now," Senior BCB Physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said.

"Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy is a condition that affects the retina, leading to visual disturbances. The medical team overseeing Shakib's case is optimistic about managing the condition effectively with a conservative approach."

The BCB requested the cricketing fraternity and fans for privacy on the matter as Shakib focuses on his recovery.