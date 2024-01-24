Shakib suffering from left eye condition

Sports

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 11:31 pm

Related News

Shakib suffering from left eye condition

Multiple eye assessments resulted in the final diagnosis which confirmed an issue with the retina of his left eye.

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 11:31 pm
Shakib suffering from left eye condition

Shakib complained of issues with his eye after which he consulted Ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and overseas.

Multiple eye assessments resulted in the final diagnosis which confirmed an issue with the retina of his left eye.

"Shakib has been complaining of subtle issues with his left eye. After consulting Ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and abroad and after multiple eye assessments, it was confirmed that he is suffering from Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR) of the left eye. It has been decided that a conservative approach will be adopted for managing the issue for now," Senior BCB Physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy is a condition that affects the retina, leading to visual disturbances. The medical team overseeing Shakib's case is optimistic about managing the condition effectively with a conservative approach."

The BCB requested the cricketing fraternity and fans for privacy on the matter as Shakib focuses on his recovery.

Top News / Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

9h | Wheels
The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

10h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

10h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Story of Mauritania will surprise the football world

The Story of Mauritania will surprise the football world

2h | Videos
The price of land in Ayodhya has increased several times due to the construction of Ram temple

The price of land in Ayodhya has increased several times due to the construction of Ram temple

3h | Videos
England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

5h | Videos
Preparations for trade fairs are still lacking

Preparations for trade fairs are still lacking

5h | Videos