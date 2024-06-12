Shakib slides down to fifth in T20I all-rounders' rankings

Shakib Al Hasan has dropped down the T20I all-rounder rankings to the fifth spot with Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi rising back to the top spot according to the latest rankings published by the ICC on Wednesday.

Afghanistan's excellent start to the T20 World Cup, coupled with Bangladesh's ace all-rounder's dwindling form with bat and ball has seen this happen.

Afghanistan won both their matches against Uganda and New Zealand by massive margins so far and are on the brink of qualification for the Super 8 stages.

The 39-year-old Nabi jumped up two places from third while Shakib dropped all the way from first to fifth in a major shake-up of the rankings.

Australia's Marcus Stoinis moved up to the second spot, rising three spots above from fifth and has been in good form this World Cup with a 'Player of the Match' performance in his first game against Oman.

Sri Lanka have not been having a good time in the World Cup either and their captain Wanindu Hasaranga dropped down one place from second to third in the rankings as his team stares down early elimination from the tournament.

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza keeps his spot at number four with 210 rating points.

Overall, the top five is tight and could see more changes in the near future with Nabi on 231 points, Stoinis on 225 points, Hasaranga on 216 points, Raza on 210 and Shakib on 208 points.

However, there is some joy for a trio of Bangladesh players, with Mustafizur Rahman (up 10 spots to 13th, Taskin Ahmed (up eight places to 19th) and Rishad Hossain (up 24 places to 30th) making eye-catching ground following decent hauls for their side over the last week against Sri Lanka and South Africa.