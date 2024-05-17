Shakib signed by LA Knight Riders for USA's Major League Cricket 2024

Sports

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 08:59 pm

Related News

Shakib signed by LA Knight Riders for USA's Major League Cricket 2024

LA Knight Riders finished sixth in the six-team tournament in the inaugural edition of the mega event in 2023.

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 08:59 pm
Photo: KKR
Photo: KKR

Premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to become the first player from Bangladesh to feature in the USA's cash-rich Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024. He will play for the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR), owned by Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group.

LA Knight Riders finished sixth in the six-team tournament in the inaugural edition of the mega event in 2023. 

Shakib will play alongside Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammates Andre Russell and Sunil Narine in the second season of the MLC.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Phil Simmons is the head coach of the team while Shakib's former IPL teammate Ryan ten Doeschate is the assistant coach. 

Top News / Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Major League Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

11h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

13h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

13h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

5h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

23h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

1d | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

1d | Videos