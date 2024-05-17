Shakib signed by LA Knight Riders for USA's Major League Cricket 2024

Premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to become the first player from Bangladesh to feature in the USA's cash-rich Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024. He will play for the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR), owned by Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group.

LA Knight Riders finished sixth in the six-team tournament in the inaugural edition of the mega event in 2023.

Shakib will play alongside Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammates Andre Russell and Sunil Narine in the second season of the MLC.

Phil Simmons is the head coach of the team while Shakib's former IPL teammate Ryan ten Doeschate is the assistant coach.