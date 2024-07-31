Shakib set to play in Tests against Pakistan

Bangladesh star all-rounder is not a regular face for the national team in Test cricket. He will play in the forthcoming two-match series against Pakistan, though.

While they organize the team, the selectors are keeping Shakib in mind.

Jalal Yunus, Chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), affirmed this. He claimed to have spoken with Shakib as well, and Shakib expressed his desire to play against Pakistan in Test matches.

Jalal Yunus said, "We spoke with Shakib. He is available for the Pakistan series. If he gets no time, he will leave directly from Dubai. Or it has been said him to come to Dhaka and practice for 1-2 days and go with the team. He will be available in the Pakistan series."

Meanwhile, Shakib's lack of response to the nation's recent problems has sparked debate on social media. Shakib was questioned about this even at Canada's Global T20 League by a supporter. Shakib asked him again what contribution he had given to the nation after accusations were made.

When asked about this issue, the head of cricket operations added, "You are also well aware of Shakib's contribution to cricket. I haven't seen the video, so can't comment. Definitely he did not do right. Everyone has a contribution everywhere. Shakib's contribution should not have been questioned. You-I all know what Shakib's contribution is. cannot be denied. It is Shakib's personal matter. I can't say exactly what Shakib said there. I don't know what contribution you mean."

