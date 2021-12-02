Shakib set to play in 2nd Test against Pakistan after taking part in training

Shakib Al Hasan has recovered from the hamstring strain he sustained during the T20 World Cup and is set to return to action with the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Shakib, ahead of the match, had started training a few days ago and entered the bio-secure bubble on Thursday after a session of individual practice.

Earlier, Shakib underwent Covid-19 screening at around 12 pm and then had an individual training session. The all-rounder joined the team in the afternoon after his Covid-19 test had returned negative.

"Since Shakib was yet to receive the report of the test, he was not allowed to join the team. But as he is part of the squad for the second Test, he had to train. That's why he had an individual practice session," explained Dr Debashish Chowdhury, chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The second Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will begin on 4 December. Bangladesh's practice session on Thursday was scheduled to begin at 1.30 pm but Shakib turned up at the stadium much earlier.

He faced a few net bowlers at the indoor stadium for an hour and then joined the team after he got the results of the Covid-19 test. Shakib was seen talking to the coaching staff and his teammates. He did not bowl though on Thursday.

Shakib underwent a fitness test on Monday in Mirpur. The physio and trainers were satisfied with his fitness. Then the all-rounder spoke to the selectors about taking part in the second Test.

Shakib flew to the USA to his family after being ruled out of the World Cup and underwent rehabilitation there. The 34-year-old cricketer returned to Bangladesh on November 14 to participate in the series between Bangladesh and Pakistan. But the injury kept him away from action in the T20 series and the first Test.

After recovering from the injury, he trained at his academy under the supervision of local coach Mohammad Salahuddin to gain match fitness.