Shakib second Bangladeshi cricketer to reach 7,000 ODI runs

Another day, another milestone for Shakib Al Hasan. The ace all-rounder became only the second Bangladeshi to reach 7000 ODI runs on Saturday.

Shakib needed 24 runs to reach the milestone in the first ODI against Ireland.

Only Tamim Iqbal is ahead of Shakib in Bangladesh's all-time runscorers' list. Tamim has bagged 8,146 runs from 235 matches at an average of 36.69.

Shakib has a slightly better average than Tamim, reaching 7,000 runs in 228 matches at an average of 37.83 and a strike rate of 82.30.

Mushfiqur Rahim is right behind Shakib with 6,901 ODI runs and he has a good chance to reach 7,000 runs in the ongoing series.

The southpaw is also only the third cricketer to reach 7,000 ODI runs and 300 wickets. Only Shahid Afridi and Sanath Jayasuriya achieved the feat before.