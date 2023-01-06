'Shakib says DPL is better than BPL but doesn’t play much there'

Apart from pointing out various inconsistencies, Shakib Al Hasan said that the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is "more chaotic" than the BPL. Shakib criticised some other issues including player auction and DRS. The Bangladesh Test and T20I captain also said that if he gets the responsibility himself, he will be able to "fix everything" in the BPL within a few months. 

BPL Governing Council member-secretary Ismail Haider Mallick said that he has the opposite question for Shakib.

This director of BCB said that Shakib does not play many matches of this tournament even if he calls the Premier League better but he never missed a BPL game. Ismail Haider Mallick stressed that Shakib is a part of the Bangladesh cricket family even though there are different opinions.

Mashrafe Mortaza and many others agreed with Shakib's statement about the BPL. Mallick said, "Shakib has spoken to us a little while ago. I was talking to Mashrafe before coming here. See, we all belong to the same family. Opinions may differ. One thing must be accepted - the DRS. Our production also confirmed that DRS would be there."

"Shakib is one of us. We also want change. But one thing we have to keep in mind is our economic structure," added the member secretary of BPL.

"I see Shakib doesn't play many games in the Premier Division. But till date in the BPL he has not missed a match. If I ask him this question in turn? It's not really a debate. He is one of us and we have limitations."

