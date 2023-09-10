Shakib says Bangladesh needed a 'reality check' before World Cup

Bangladesh's hopes of playing the Asia Cup final were shattered after their 21-run defeat to Sri Lanka in their second match of the Super Four phase at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Tigers lacked patience and determination in a game that turned out to be a must-win match following their seven-wicket defeat to Pakistan.

Bangladesh failed to bat a full 50 overs for the third time in four matches and in a World Cup year, it's going to be a huge concern for Shakib Al Hasan, who was appointed as the team's full-time skipper ahead of the Asia Cup.

"We haven't been batting well for quite some time. It is a matter of concern. We have to fix these problems," he admitted.

Shakib pointed out that Bangladesh generally do well in bilateral series but find it difficult to cope with the pressure of ICC events. He further said that they needed a reality check before the World Cup.

"I personally feel that we really needed this reality check before the World Cup. We usually do well in bilateral series. You can see our results from 2015 to 2019 to 2023. Our big tests are in these big tournaments where we have never done anything extraordinary," he said.