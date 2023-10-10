Shakib says 320 would've been a good total to chase

It was always going to be an uphill task for Bangladesh to go anywhere near the target of 365 set by England, more so after the opening burst of Reece Topley, who saw the back of three of Bangladesh's top four batters. Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim hit fifties but that didn't prevent a heavy 137-run defeat.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan chose to bowl first after winning the toss, in hope that the fast bowlers would get some assistance after some overnight rain. They hit the good areas more often than not but the margin of error is always slim against a powerful England line-up and eventually they conceded a mammoth 364, a total that has never been chased in a World Cup match.

"It was a good toss to win, there was some rain last night. There was some help for the faster bowlers but we didn't start well. When you give them a sniff, they will always come at us strongly. The ball was swinging nicely, so we needed to be put in the right areas and build momentum," Shakib said after the match.

Bangladesh death bowlers staged a brilliant fightback to keep England quiet in the last ten overs. At one stage it looked like they would break South Africa's World Cup record total but a flurry of wickets at the back end meant they could only manage 66 runs in the slog overs.

Shakib said a total somewhere around 320 would have been a good one to chase.

"We did well in the last 10 overs but it will always be tough to chase 350. We planned well, but we couldn't execute. I think the position they were in, they could have scored 380-390, we restricted them well. But I think 320 would have been a good total to chase here," he mentioned.

Bangladesh will now travel to Chennai for their upcoming match in the tournament against New Zealand where the conditions will suit their spinners.

"It is a long tournament, we have a tough fixture coming up in Chennai, NZ are playing well. We have to move on, keep doing the right things and take it one game at a time," the Bangladesh skipper concluded.