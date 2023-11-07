Shakib ruled out of World Cup with finger injury

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 03:00 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC World Cup due to a finger injury to his left Index finger sustained while batting against Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday. 

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release confirmed the news on Tuesday as Shakib was seen travelling along with the squad members with a bandage on his left hand.

An X-ray conducted after the game confirmed a fracture which has ruled him out of Bangladesh's last match of the tournament against Australia in Pune on 11 November.

"Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint," National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said.

"Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab," he added.

Shakib, the world's number-one all-rounder, scored 82 off 65 balls to guide the side to a three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. He had earlier taken two wickets for 57 runs in a player-of-the-match performance.

