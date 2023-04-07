Shakib reveals he opted out of IPL due to 'family emergency'

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 04:30 pm

Shakib reveals he opted out of IPL due to 'family emergency'

"It was a great chance, yes. It's a World Cup year, and the tournament is in India. It would be better if I could go. But a family emergency is a family emergency."

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shakib Al Hasan, after the one-off Ireland Test, has revealed that he has opted out of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a "family emergency". The revelation came days after a report in Prothom Alo suggesting that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) management informed Shakib that they wanted to sign an overseas player in place of him due to availability issues

On the same day, KKR announced that Shakib opted out due to personal reasons and international commitments. 

The Bangladesh Test skipper was asked whether he was sad about missing out on the IPL. 

"It was a great chance, yes. It's a World Cup year, and the tournament is in India. It would be better if I could go. But a family emergency is a family emergency."

Later, the BCB president Nazmul Hassan said, "We don't want to take any chances. Should we have released both the captain and the vice-captain? Isn't it better for them to play for the country rather than not playing [in the IPL]?"

However, Litton Das will soon join the KKR camp. Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has already joined the Delhi Capitals but is yet to make an appearance.

 

