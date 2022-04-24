Shakib returns to Tigers' first Test squad against SL, Shadman dropped

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made a few changes in the Tigers' Test squad as they announced the first Test squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series on Sunday.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to return to the Test arena after missing out last two away series against New Zealand and South Africa this year. He last played a Test against Pakistan in December last year. He skipped the New Zealand tour citing family reasons. He was included in the Test squad against South Africa but had to fly back home due to family emergencies.

Opening batter Shadman Islam and fast bowler Abu Jayed Rahi have been dropped from the side while Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out due to an injury. Shadman had a bright start to his Test career but since his unbeaten 115 against Zimbabwe last year, he only reached the double-digit mark thrice in ten innings.

Right-arm pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja, who was included in the squad for Pakistan Test in Chattogram last year, earned another call-up.

Another fast bowler Shoriful Islam has been added to the squad but his fitness has been an issue. He will have to pass a fitness test before he can join the team for the Test in Chattogram.

Mominul Haque retains his captaincy in the longer format despite talks of removing him from the role after a failed South Africa outing earlier this month.

The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on 08 May for a two-match series which is a part of the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test will begin at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on 15 May while the second Test will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka on 23 May.

First Test squad:

Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness)