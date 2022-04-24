Shakib returns to Tigers' first Test squad against SL, Shadman dropped

Sports

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 03:43 pm

Related News

Shakib returns to Tigers' first Test squad against SL, Shadman dropped

Opening batter Shadman Islam and fast bowler Abu Jayed Rahi have been dropped from the side while Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out due to an injury. 

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 03:43 pm
Shakib returns to Tigers&#039; first Test squad against SL, Shadman dropped

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made a few changes in the Tigers' Test squad as they announced the first Test squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series on Sunday. 

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to return to the Test arena after missing out last two away series against New Zealand and South Africa this year. He last played a Test against Pakistan in December last year. He skipped the New Zealand tour citing family reasons. He was included in the Test squad against South Africa but had to fly back home due to family emergencies.

Opening batter Shadman Islam and fast bowler Abu Jayed Rahi have been dropped from the side while Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out due to an injury. Shadman had a bright start to his Test career but since his unbeaten 115 against Zimbabwe last year, he only reached the double-digit mark thrice in ten innings.

Right-arm pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja, who was included in the squad for Pakistan Test in Chattogram last year, earned another call-up.  

Another fast bowler Shoriful Islam has been added to the squad but his fitness has been an issue. He will have to pass a fitness test before he can join the team for the Test in Chattogram.  

Mominul Haque retains his captaincy in the longer format despite talks of removing him from the role after a failed South Africa outing earlier this month. 

The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on 08 May for a two-match series which is a part of the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test will begin at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on 15 May while the second Test will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka on 23 May. 

First Test squad:

Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness)

 

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

21m | Videos
Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

1h | Videos
Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

7h | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine