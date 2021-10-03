Shakib returns to KKR eleven after nine matches

Shakib Al Hasan has finally returned to the playing XI of the Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad after a hiatus of nine matches. The all-rounder replaced New Zealand's Tim Seifert and is slated to bat at number seven.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat first.

This is Shakib's fourth game in the IPL 2021, first in the UAE leg. Shakib has been off-colour for KKR this season.

The southpaw scored only 38 runs in three matches and picked up two wickets for the franchise before being replaced by Sunil Narine.

KKR are currently fourth in the points table with 10 points.