Shakib to remain under observation after injury sustained during World Cup match against NZ

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will be under observation after he felt discomfort near his left quadriceps while batting during the World Cup match against New Zealand in Chennai on Friday, according to a press release by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

An MRI was performed of the affected area following the match. Although the BCB did not reveal the results of the MRI, physio Bayjedul Islam said they would monitor his day-to-day progress.

Shakib felt pain in left quad after taking a quick single. His running was restricted after that episode and the southpaw took the attack to the bowlers but after a brief period, Lockie Ferguson had his man.

"The player felt uncomfortable in the left quadriceps region when he was batting. He later fielded and completed his full quota of ten overs. He had an MRI scan done after the game and we will continue to observe his fitness for the coming matches. We will clinically assess his day-to-day progress and take measures accordingly," Bayjedul said.