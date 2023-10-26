Shakib rejoins Bangladesh squad in Kolkata

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned to India on Tuesday night to join up with the rest of the squad.

The Tigers face The Netherlands at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Earlier, Shakib had come back to Dhaka on Wednesday, just hours after the South Africa drubbing.

At noon that day, he turned up at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur and trained under the supervision of his childhood coach and now a BKSP advisor Nazmul Abedeen Fahim.

Unlike the previous day, the all-rounder reached the ground at 9:30 AM and headed straight to the indoor facility early on Tuesday.

Nazmul Abedeen was present there as well. Shakib is supposed to work on his batting on Thursday as well.

Shakib has been a vital cog in the wheel for Bangladesh and his batting form has contributed to the team's failure to do well with the bat.

With just 56 runs in four innings, Shakib has been a pale shadow of himself with the bat.

It is understood that Shakib is worried about his batting form so he worked on that for two and a half hours.