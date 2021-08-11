Shakib reclaims top spot in the ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 03:11 pm

Shakib dislodged Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi to reach the top of the rankings for the first time since 2017.

The King has returned to his kingdom. Photo:ICC
The King has returned to his kingdom. Photo:ICC

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has regained the top sport in the ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings after a stellar series agaings Australia.

Shakib dislodged Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi to reach the top of the rankings for the first time since 2017.

Richard Berrington, Khawar Ali and Collins Obuya occupy the third, fourth and fifth position respectively in the rankings.

Shakib was a key member of the side that thumped Australia 4-1 in the recently concluded T20I series. The all-rounder was the highest run-getter and the second highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the series.

The 34-year-old was named player of the series as well. This was Shakib's 4th player of the series award in T20Is and only India's Virat Kohli has more awards in bilateral series than Shakib.

