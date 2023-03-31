Shakib receives Argentina shirt sent by their cricket team captains

Sports

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 03:13 pm

Related News

Shakib receives Argentina shirt sent by their cricket team captains

Broadcaster Andrew Leonard carried it to Bangladesh. He handed over the shirt to Shakib before the third T20I against Ireland in Chattogram. 

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 03:13 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh's love for the Argentina football team is well-documented and several Argentina players including Lionel Messi have already acknowledged it. 

People in Argentina have also shown support to the Bangladesh cricket team, in response to the love their football team received from Bangladesh during the World Cup.

Bangladesh T20I and Test captain Shakib Al Hasan has now received an Argentina cricket team shirt sent by their men's cricket captain Hernan Fennell and women's captain Alison Stocks with wishes for the Bangladesh team.

Broadcaster Andrew Leonard carried the shirt to Bangladesh. He handed over the shirt to Shakib before the third T20I against Ireland in Chattogram. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Shakib al Hasan / Argentina cricket team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: DW

How German are the British royals?

3h | Panorama
The exterior of the Crown RS Advance is sleek and modern, with a long body, sharp lines and an aggressive front grille. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Toyota Crown RS Advance: The luxury sedan for car enthusiasts

5h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

'If local investors think the regulatory framework is uncertain, foreigners would doubly think so'

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A year on, the country's first transgender UP chairman serves people with humility

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

16h | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

19h | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

6h | TBS Stories
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

5
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend