Shakib receives Argentina shirt sent by their cricket team captains

Bangladesh's love for the Argentina football team is well-documented and several Argentina players including Lionel Messi have already acknowledged it.

People in Argentina have also shown support to the Bangladesh cricket team, in response to the love their football team received from Bangladesh during the World Cup.

Bangladesh T20I and Test captain Shakib Al Hasan has now received an Argentina cricket team shirt sent by their men's cricket captain Hernan Fennell and women's captain Alison Stocks with wishes for the Bangladesh team.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan receives an Argentina National Cricket Team shirt sent by Argentina men's cricket captain Hernan Fennell and women's captain Alison Stocks with wishes for the Bangladesh team. Commentator Andrew Leonard carried the shirt to Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/ECBh7oWiPf— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 31, 2023

Broadcaster Andrew Leonard carried the shirt to Bangladesh. He handed over the shirt to Shakib before the third T20I against Ireland in Chattogram.