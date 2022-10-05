Shakib to reach New Zealand in less than 24 hours of first match due to difficulties related to transit visa

Sports

TBS Report
05 October, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 05:26 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has not yet New Zealand even though his side will play their opening game in the tri-nation series in less than 48 hours.

Due to Shakib's absence vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan had to stand in the official photo session before the start of the tournament.

Bangladesh cricket's Media manager Rabid Imam said that Shakib will join the team on Thursday before the tournament and will play from the first match, which is on Friday against Pakistan.

"His arrival got delayed by two days because of technicalities related to transit visa. Shakib had a confirmed ticket and was due to arrive in New Zealand via Tahiti on 04 October but could not board the flight from Los Angeles International Airport on 02 October after complicacies with the visa procedure arose. However, the designated airlines resolved the issue and rebooked him on the next available flight leaving from LA on 04 October which he has taken to reach New Zealand," a BCB press release read.

After the Asia Cup, Shakib took leave to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He was also unavailable against UAE due to CPL. Bangladesh won the series by 2-0 despite his absence.

After playing his last match in the CPL on September 28, Shakib went to his family in the United States of America (USA).

An official photo session with the trophy took place in Christchurch on Wednesday. Sohan was there with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

 In tri-series, each team will play two matches against each other. The top two teams will play the final on October 13. The Bangladesh team will go to Brisbane to play the World Cup warm-ups after finishing this series.

Shakib and his side will travel to Hobart after playing two warm-up matches in Brisbane. The representatives of red and green will play their first match in T20 World Cup in Hobart on October 24.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team

