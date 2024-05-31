Shakib ‘proud and delighted’ to play ninth T20 World Cup, hopes to play next tournament too

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 10:57 am

Shakib ‘proud and delighted’ to play ninth T20 World Cup, hopes to play next tournament too

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 10:57 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Shakib Al Hasan started his T20 World Cup career with a stunning four-wicket haul against the West Indies in 2007. Fast forward 17 years and the all-rounder is still going strong and ready to become only one of two players to take part in a record ninth T20 World Cup. 

Shakib and Rohit Sharma have been part of each edition of the T20 World Cup to date and the Bangladesh all-rounder said he was "proud and delighted" to be part of so many tournaments for his country. 

"I've taken part in all the World Cups starting from the first one," Shakib said in a video uploaded on the social media of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). "For me, it is a matter of pride and pleasure. I am always happy to represent the country."

"I, along with Rohit Sharma, played all the T20 World Cups. I hope to play another World Cup. Before that, I want the performance to be great in this tournament," he added.

Shakib hopes that Bangladesh will get a lot of support during the T20 World Cup where they will play two matches each in the USA and the Caribbean.

"A lot of Bangladeshi fans are waiting. I hope we will get full support from them. I believe the support will work in our favour in this World Cup," he said.

Shakib said he is focusing on collective goals instead of personal milestones.

"I don't want to see anything next to my name. I just want to contribute to the team and do well in the World Cup for Bangladesh," the former captain stated. 

