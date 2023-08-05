Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain

Sports

UNB
05 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 10:30 pm

Related News

Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain

Tamim Iqbal, who had been captaining Bangladesh in the 50-over format, recently stepped down due to his injury-related complications. With only two months left before the next World Cup, BCB is under pressure to appoint the next captain.

UNB
05 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 10:30 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

When the question of who will become the next ODI captain of Bangladesh surfaces within the cricketing fraternity of the country, the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nazmul Hassan, said that Shakib Al Hasan is an obvious choice for the hot seat.

Tamim Iqbal, who had been captaining Bangladesh in the 50-over format, recently stepped down due to his injury-related complications. With only two months left before the next World Cup, BCB is under pressure to appoint the next captain.

"We have to carefully consider the decision to appoint a new captain," he said in a programme held in Dhaka to celebrate the birthday of Sheik Kamal, the son of the founding father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "But it's true that Shakib is an obvious choice for the role."

When Tamim was the regular captain, Litton Das, the top-order batter in fine form, was his deputy. Tamim had announced an abrupt retirement during the last home series against Afghanistan. In his absence, Litton led the team in the two remaining matches of that series.

"Leading the team in a series and leading a team in the World Cup are different," Nazmul said while expressing his views on Litton's potential as a new captain. "It's a big responsibility, and it may impact his batting as well. We don't want to rush into appointing a new captain; we need to take more time."

While discussing the possible names for the new captain, Litton's name is also popping up, alongside Shakib. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's name is also on the table.

"We have many things to consider," Nazmul said, expressing the complexity of the scenario. "We have to appoint a captain for the long term, and we also have to think about the World Cup. If we appoint a relatively new guy, can he handle the pressure of the World Cup? And if we appoint an experienced player, will he be able to continue playing for a long time? We have to consider everything."

Shakib is now 36 years old, and no one can assure that he will continue playing for at least the next two years, which makes it challenging to consider him as the new captain, according to Nazmul.

"Can you assure that Shakib will play two more years?" Nazmul asked the question to a journalist. "We don't know! So we have to sit with him and understand his plans for the future."

Bangladesh's new assignment is to take part in the Asia Cup later this month, followed by a home series against New Zealand. As a result, the BCB will soon have to make a crucial decision regarding the appointment of a new captain who will undoubtedly face significant pressure in quick succession.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

1h | Mode
Photo: Shajgoj

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin

1h | Mode
Roger Gwynn was the man behind some of the most iconic photographs of pre-independence Dhaka. Illustration: TBS

Roger Gwynn and Bangladesh: A friendship six decades in the making

3h | Panorama
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 habits that damage the human brain

7 habits that damage the human brain

1h | TBS Stories
Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

17h | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

18h | TBS Stories
Why is sugarcane so preferred by elephants?

Why is sugarcane so preferred by elephants?

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier