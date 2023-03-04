Shakib to play for Mohammedan at DPL 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Premier Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to play for Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Dhaka Premier League (2023). There were rumours suggesting that he might not play for the club this season but Bangladesh Test skipper turned up at the CCDM office of Mohammedan SC on Saturday to sign the contract. 

The DPL 2023 will begin on 15 March. By that time, the England white-ball series will be over. But owing to national team commitments, Shakib might play a few games towards the end of the tournament. 

Shakib was supposed to play for Mohammedan last season as well but by the time he was available for selection, the club was knocked out. They eventually released Shakib who later appeared for Legends of Rupganj. 

The group phase of the DPL will continue until Eid-ul-Fitr. The Super League will begin after the Eid break.

