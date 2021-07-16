Shakib overtakes Mashrafe to become Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs

With Brendan Taylor's wicket in the first ODI in Harare, Shakib Al Hasan has overtaken Mashrafe Mortaza to become the leading wicket-taker 'for Bangladesh' in ODIs. It was Shakib's 270th ODI wicket.

Shakib is currently on 271 wickets in ODIs from 213 matches. He surpassed Mahsrafe's tally of 269 wickets on his way to becoming the highest ODI wicket-taker.

This is actually not the first time Shakib has become Bangladesh's highest ODI wicket-taker.

🥇 Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Mashrafe Mortaza to become Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODIs with the prized scalp of Brendan Taylor.



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v in select regions! pic.twitter.com/RsUO0kV3fu— ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2021

He surpassed Mashrafe in September 2016 only for Mortaza to climb past him. But, with Mortaza playing his last ODI in March 2020 and looking unlikely to play any more ODIs, the record should stay safe in Shakib's hands for a while.

However, Shakib needed one more wicket after Taylor better Mashrafe's tally of 270 wickets in international cricket as the latter picked up a wicket for Asia XI in 2007.

He later picked up Ryan Burl and became the highest wicket-taker in ODIs among active Bangladeshi cricketers.

Shakib is already Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in Tests and T20Is with 210 and 92 wickets, respectively. He is also currently the sixth-highest wicket-taker in T20s with 362 wickets.