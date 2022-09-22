Shakib out for a duck; takes a wicket and a catch in first CPL match

Sports

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 07:29 pm

Shakib out for a duck; takes a wicket and a catch in first CPL match

Coming into bat at number four, Shakib got out for a golden duck. Later he took the important catch of Imad Wasim after having dismissed Fabian Allen in the 16th over.

Shakib Al Hasan didn't have the best of outings in his first ever game for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. However, he ended on a high with a couple of crucial moments.

Coming into bat at number four, Shakib got out for a golden duck. Later he took the important catch of Imad Wasim after having dismissed Fabian Allen in the 16th over.

Defending 178, Shakib was entrusted with the second over. His first three overs were as uninspiring as his batting performance where he dropped a return catch of centurion Brandon King in his second over, before conceding 28 runs in his first three overs.

However, Shakib showed his class when he gave away only two runs in his fourth over while also taking the important scalp of Fabian Allen. Two overs later, Shakib caught Imad Wasim at deep midwicket, thus contributing in GAW's 12-run win.

