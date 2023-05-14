Shakib out of 3rd ODI with finger injury

Sports

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 12:35 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 12:40 am

Related News

Shakib out of 3rd ODI with finger injury

Shakib Al Hasan has suffered a finger injury and has been ruled out of Sunday’s third and final ODI of the series against Ireland, according to a BCB media release. 

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 12:35 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 12:40 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shakib Al Hasan has suffered a finger injury and has been ruled out of Sunday's third and final ODI of the series against Ireland, according to a BCB media release. 

National Team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said: "Shakib hurt the tip of his right index finger while attempting a catch yesterday in the second ODI. 

"An X-ray today confirmed a fracture on the base of the index finger. Such injuries usually take around six weeks to heal. Unfortunately, this means he is not available for the last match against Ireland."

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Ireland Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

9h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

10h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

4h | TBS World
St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

6h | TBS Today
SAU researcher's discovery of canned hilsa

SAU researcher's discovery of canned hilsa

3h | TBS Food
Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh