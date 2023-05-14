Shakib out of 3rd ODI with finger injury

Shakib Al Hasan has suffered a finger injury and has been ruled out of Sunday's third and final ODI of the series against Ireland, according to a BCB media release.

National Team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said: "Shakib hurt the tip of his right index finger while attempting a catch yesterday in the second ODI.

"An X-ray today confirmed a fracture on the base of the index finger. Such injuries usually take around six weeks to heal. Unfortunately, this means he is not available for the last match against Ireland."