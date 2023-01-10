Shakib, Nurul, Anamul fined for Code of Conduct breach

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 10:02 pm

Fortune Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan, his Rangpur Riders counterpart Nurul Hasan Sohan and Fortune Barishal opening batter Anamul Haque Bijoy have each been fined 15 percent of their respective match fees for a Level 1 breach of the BCB Code of Conduct.

The players were penalised for CoC violations during today's BPL match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders in Mirpur.

Shakib and Nurul were both found in breach of Article 2.4 of the BCB Code of Conduct for Players which refers to disobeying an umpire's instruction during a match.

Anamul meanwhile, was penalised for a breach of Article 2.8 of the BCB Code of Conduct for Players for showing dissent at an umpire's decision.

In addition to the fines, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of each player.

The players admitted their offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Akhtar Ahmad and as such, there was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Ravindra  Wimalasari and Gazi Sohel, third umpire Morshed Ali Khan and fourth official Mozahid Swapan levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Nurul Hasan Sohan / Anamul Haque Bijoy / BPL

Comments

