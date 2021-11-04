Shakib nominated for ICC's Player of the Month award for October

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 05:56 pm

Shakib scored 131 runs with a strike rate of 109.16 and took a total of 11 wickets with an economy rate of 5.59 in the T20 World Cup.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Shakib Al Hasan's T20 World Cup may be over with an injury but he has been nominated for ICC's Player of the Month award for the month of October.

The ace all-rounder has been nominated alongside big-hitting Pakistan batter Asif Ali and Namibia all-rounder David Wiese on Thursday. 

In the women's category Ireland all-rounder Laura Delany and batter Gaby Lewis made the cut along with Zimbabwe captain and all-rounder Mary-Anne Musonda.

Asif Ali played a key role in Pakistan's victories over New Zealand and Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

He scored 27 out off just 12 balls against New Zealand and hit four sixes in the next game against Afghanistan in the 19th over.

Shakib Al Hasan, who played six T20Is last month, has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an injury.

He scored 131 runs with a strike rate of 109.16 and took a total of 11 wickets with an economy rate of 5.59.

Impressive Namibia all-rounder batter Wiese has had a spectacular T20 World Cup so far. He played eight T20Is, scoring 162 runs with a strike rate of 132.78 and took seven wickets with an economy rate of 7.23.

His match-winning performances helped Namibia qualify for the Super 12s stage of the tournament, where he scored a 66 not out against the Netherlands and 28 not out against Ireland, while also contributing with the ball.

An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world will now vote to decide the winners, which will be announced next week. 

