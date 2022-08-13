Shakib new T20I captain till World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan has been named as the new captain for T20Is till the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Jalal Yunus, chairman of the cricket operations department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), confirmed it to the media after a meeting that also involved the board president and the selectors.

There was a confusion regarding appointing him the T20I captaincy after his partnership with Betwinner News was announced.

Shakib himself announced this partnership with Betwinner News on his official Facebook page on August 2.

But Shakib agreed to cancel his deal with BetWinner News, a surrogate promotion of online betting website BetWinner, after BCB president Nazmul Hassan's stern warning on Thursday.

Earlier that day, after a meeting with BCB's high officials, Nazmul implied that the board would cut all ties with him if he didn't terminate the controversial contract.

Due to the captaincy issue, the BCB sought an extension to name the squad for the Asian Cup from the ACC. The deadline for announcing the Asia Cup team was Monday.

Earlier, BCB president Nazmul Hassan revealed that Mahmudullah was still part of the 'four-way captaincy race' that also involves Shakib, Sohan and Litton Das.

Before the Zimbabwe T20Is, Mahmudullah was relieved of captaincy and given a 'break'. Shakib was probably the likeliest candidate to get the role but as he took a leave from the Zimbabwe tour, wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan was selected as the skipper.

But Sohan's first assignment as the captain didn't go well as Bangladesh lost the T20I series and he himself missed the last match due to a finger injury.