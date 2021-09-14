Shakib names star-studded all-time IPL XI, leaves out AB de Villers and Chris Gayle

14 September, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 12:13 pm

Shakib names star-studded all-time IPL XI, leaves out AB de Villers and Chris Gayle

Shakib has named MS Dhoni the captain of his all-time IPL XI that has only three overseas players in David Warner and Lasith Malinga..

Photo: Twitter.
Photo: Twitter.

Veteran all-rounder and former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has named his all-time IPL XI. He has named a strong set of eleven players, but to everyone's surprise, didn't include Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers and Punjab Kings' Chris Gayle.

In a chat with SportsKeeda, Shakib picked Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner as his openers. RCB captain Virat Kohli, PBKS skipper KL Rahul and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, along with batsman Suresh Raina, form a formidable middle-order in Shakib's dream XI.

Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes and CSK's Ravindra Jadeja are the two all-rounders in the line-up. The bowling department comprises MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah, legendary fast bowler Lasith Malinga and SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Shakib has named Dhoni the captain of his all-time IPL XI that has only three overseas players in Warner and Malinga. De Villiers and Gayle have been the top favourites of the cricket fans; however, the Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder didn't put the duo in his list.

Shakib Al Hasan's all-time IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain/WK), KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Shakib is currently with the KKR camp in the UAE and gearing up for team's first game in the second phase of the tournament. The Eoin Morgan-led side will lock horns with Kohli's RCB on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.

