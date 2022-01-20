Shakib, Mushfiq, Mustafiz named in ICC Men's ODI team of the year

Sports

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 02:09 pm

Shakib, Mushfiq, Mustafiz named in ICC Men's ODI team of the year

Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman have been included in the ICC men's ODI team of the year. Mustafizur was also named in the ICC men's T20I team of the year.

Shakib, in 2021, continued to showcase his class for Bangladesh in the 50-over format. In nine matches, he managed to score 277 runs at an average of 39.57 with two half-centuries. He also scalped up 17 wickets at an average of 17.52. He was in full flight in his return to international cricket in the series against West Indies at home, where he was adjudged the Player of the Series for his efforts.

Mushfiqur too continued to be a solid contributor to Bangladesh's cause in the year 2021. Playing 9 matches, he aggregated 407 runs at an average of 58.14 with one century. Typically busy at the crease, Mushfiqur ran hard to accumulate his runs while playing some glorious shots in between.

Mustafizur again ruled the roost in ODI cricket in 2021 with his clever variations and change of pace. Lethal up front and at the death, he scalped 18 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 21.55. He also proved tough for the batters to get away as proven by his economy of 5.03.

The other members of the team are - Paul Stirling, Janneman Malan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Simi Singh and Dushmantha Chameera. 

Shakib al Hasan / Mustafizur Rahman / Mushfiqur Rahim

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’