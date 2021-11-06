Shakib to miss T20I series against Pakistan

He might be able to take part in the crucial Test series against Pakistan, getting underway on November 26. 

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

In what can be called another major blow for the Bangladesh team, Shakib Al Hasan is set to miss the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. Pakistan, after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, is set to tour Bangladesh for three T20Is and a couple of Test matches, starting from November 19. However, the home team won't have the services of their star all-rounder which could dent their chances of defeating the Men in Green.

The 34-year-old was ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE after suffering a grade one hamstring injury during the match against West Indies.

As per the developments, Shakib will take at least three weeks to recover. Hence, he might be able to take part in the crucial Test series against Pakistan, getting underway on November 26. 

"Shakib will take at least three weeks to recover and get back to the field. He might be able to play the Test series," Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician Debashish Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Chowdhury was also hopeful that wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan, who has been laying low due to abdominal pain and missed the last three games in the World Cup, will be available for the T20I series.

The three T20Is between Bangladesh and Pakistan are scheduled at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on November 19, 20 and 22 respectively.

The T20Is will be followed by a couple of Test matches. While the first match gets underway at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on November 26, the second Test will be played at Mirpur from December 4.

Having defeated Australia and New Zealand at home earlier this year, the Bangla Tigers would be pretty confident to defeat the Men in Green. However, their challenge won't be easy by any means as the Babar Azam-led side has been on a roll in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Having won all their four fixtures so far, Pakistan are set to enter the semi-finals as the leaders of Group 2. On the other hand, the Bangla Tigers got knocked out after losing all five games in the Super 12 stage.

