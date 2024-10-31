Shakib to miss out Afghanistan series: BCB president

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 02:18 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed announced on Thursday that ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, commencing on 6 November in the UAE, due to a lack of practice.

"Shakib is set to miss the next series [against Afghanistan] as he has been out of practice for a while and probably needs some time to regroup," Faruque told reporters in Chattogram.

Faruque explained that Shakib himself made the decision not to play in the Afghanistan series. He added that the all-rounder could participate in the all-format West Indies tour, starting on 22 November, if he is fit.

On Wednesday, however, Faruque had indicated that Shakib would be available for the Afghanistan ODIs.

When asked if the BCB had reached a decision regarding Shakib's participation, Faruque responded: "Since the team has not been announced yet, it means he is available."

The series is scheduled to begin in Sharjah on 6 November, with the remaining matches set for 9 and 11 November. Bangladesh are expected to depart for the UAE on 3 November in two groups, though the squad is yet to be confirmed.

