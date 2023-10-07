Shakib, Miraz star as Bangladesh bundle Afghanistan out for 156

Although Afghanistan got off to a reasonable start, Bangladesh roared back in the middle phase of the game to bundle them out for 156.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared six wickets between them to rattle the Afghanistan batters.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim got off to a fantastic start as both of them looked in imperious touch.

Both of them found boundaries off the fast bowlers, forcing Shakib Al Hasan to bring himself on. Bangladesh had to introduce four bowlers inside the powerplay.

Shakib, the wily left-arm spinner, provided the breakthrough as he got rid of Ibrahim (22 off 25) in the ninth over.

Rahmat Shah looked good after Ibrahim's fall and gave good support to the in-form Gurbaz but straight after the first drinks break, Shakib again broke the partnership.

Just like Ibrahim, Rahmat top-edged a sweep and got himself dismissed as Litton Das took an easy catch.

The spin duo of Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz tried to put pressure on Gurbaz and Shahidi, the latter in particular. Shahidi was tied down by Miraz and in an attempt to break the shackles, the Afghanistan captain played an aerial shot and Towhid Hridoy took a comfortable catch.

Afghanistan were 112 for three at the halfway mark. Shahidi made a torturous 18 off 38.

Mustafizur Rahman got the much-needed scalp of Gurbaz right after Shahidi's wicket.

Gurbaz (47 off 62) was anchoring Afghanistan's innings from the beginning and could have been dangerous but a brilliant running catch from Tanzid Hasan stopped his progress.

It was a turning point as Bangladesh bowled two wicket maidens to gain complete control.

Shakib, who has a good record of late against Najibullah Zadran, cleaned up the southpaw in the 29th over. It was Shakib's third wicket.

Taskin Ahmed struggled for rhythm early on because of the sandiness of the ground but returned to pick up the crucial wicket of Mohammad Nabi to get into Afghanistan's tail.

Bangladesh wrapped things up quickly as they lost their last four wickets for just six runs.