Shakib, Mashrafe praise Mirpur's 'unknown' wicket in BPL

Sports

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 05:59 pm

Related News

Shakib, Mashrafe praise Mirpur's 'unknown' wicket in BPL

Sylhet Strikers have crossed the 200-run mark just yesterday, they also crossed 190 in their previous match. Chattogram Challengers chased down 179 runs losing just a wicket on Monday. Fortune Barishal have also had some big scores on the pitch.

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 05:59 pm
Shakib, Mashrafe praise Mirpur&#039;s &#039;unknown&#039; wicket in BPL

Mirpur's pitch has often been criticised for its slow nature and low-scoring matches both in the domestic and international arenas. Batters have struggled over the years citing they 'don't understand' the wicket at SBNCS. 

But this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has seen a different and unknown Mirpur wicket. Despite the first few matches being low-scoring, the Mirpur wicket has produced some high-scoring and contested fights.

Sylhet Strikers have crossed the 200-run mark just yesterday, they also crossed 190 in their previous match. Chattogram Challengers chased down 179 runs losing just a wicket on Monday. Fortune Barishal have also had some big scores on the pitch.

Cricketers are also surprised to see such a wicket in Mirpur Stadium. It has been totally unexpected for them. Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza expressed their happiness after getting such wickets and praised them.

"The pitch is very good this year. It was very unexpected to get such a good pitch in Mirpur. So credit has to be given to the curator, that's why there have been plenty of runs and the fielding is also getting better, it's exciting," said Fortune Barishal skipper Shakib Al Hasan in a programme in Tejgaon today. 

Domestic cricketers are mostly contributing to the victory of the teams. Stating that this is possible because of the wickets, Shakib added, "Many (local cricketers) are playing well, consistently. If you see Shant, Zakir, and Hridoy are playing very well and other team players are also doing well."

However, Shakib feels that domestic bowlers should know the way to bowl well on such a wicket.

Mashrafe also made similar comments about the wicket after picking up a fourth straight win on Tuesday. The captain of Sylhet Strikers said, "If the wicket is good, it is easy for the batters to play. If you go to Chattogram, you can only get good wickets. Such a wicket was not available (in Mirpur). The wickets we saw in the last three days were great wickets. If we have such a wicket, we can produce some quality cricketers. It's a good thing that despite all the criticism, the on-field display has been fine. The wicket is really good."

"The batters are getting a good opportunity on these wickets. And most importantly, it's getting better for the bowlers as well. If you play on such a wicket, the ability of the bowlers also increases," Mashrafe added.

Cricket

BPL / Shakib al Hasan / Mashrafe Bin Mortaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

52m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index