Shakib makes the day of young fan with brilliant gesture, promises to gift him cricket equipment

While entering the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) today, Shakib Al Hasan noticed a boy, aged probably eight or nine years. Shakib already knew that the boy was his ardent fan. He rolled down the window of his car and asked the boy his name. "Shakib Al Hasan," he replied.

It's not his real name though. The boy, originally named Naim Sheikh, has changed his name himself and introduces himself as Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib had known about the boy's love towards him as he had been trying for months to meet his idol.

The day finally arrived. Naim Sheikh not only got the chance to meet Shakib but also had the opportunity to spend time with him. While practising at the indoor stadium in Mirpur, Shakib called Naim and the latter bowled an over to the all-rounder.

The boy will receive a jersey, trouser, shoes and cricket equipment as gifts from Shakib tomorrow. The all-rounder has told Naim to come to Mirpur Stadium with his father at 11 am tomorrow.

Naim had been trying to meet his idol for a while, standing in front of Gate 1 of the SBNCS. He was allowed to enter the stadium a couple of days ago but couldn't meet Shakib.

He was standing in front of Gate 2 today while Shakib was entering the ground. Shakib noticed Naim and took him to the dressing room. After some time, he took him to the indoor stadium and that's when Naim bowled an over to Shakib.

Naim's father is a rickshaw-puller and his mother is a housemaid. Despite hailing from a poor family, his dream is to represent Bangladesh. He wanted his father to buy him a bat which couldn't be possible. So Naim thought that he would drive a rickshaw when he grows up and buy a bat. Now his idol himself has come forward and Naim's dream of having cricket equipment is going to be fulfilled.

"Shakib bhai has brought me here. I bowled over to him. He will give me a jersey, a bat and shoes. He is a great man. I want to be an all-rounder like him. When Shakib bhai retires, I want to play in his place," Naim Sheikh told The Business Standard (TBS).

His father is also elated to see his son meeting his idol. "The feeling is tough to describe in words. Everyone can't meet Shakib. I am very happy to see a young boy like him meeting his idol. It's like a dream coming true," he said.