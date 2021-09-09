Shakib, Mahmudullah, Mushfiq - The trio has featured in all the editions of the T20 WC so far

Bangladesh have called up as many as seven players to the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup squad who have no experience of playing in any edition of the tournament. But that doesn't mean the team lacks experience.

Skipper Mahmudullah is one of only five active players to play 100 or more T20Is. Shakib Al Hasan is the only player in the history of T20Is who has 1000 runs and 100 wickets to his name. Mushfiqur Rahim has played 90 T20Is so far and only Mahmudullah has played more matches than him for Bangladesh.

The trio has featured in all the editions of the T20 World Cup, previously known as the ICC World T20- from 2007 to 2016. There are only a handful of players who've featured in all six T20 World Cups but no team, right now, has as many as three players likely to participate in the seventh.

Bangladesh, though, haven't had much success in the tournament, with just one win in the main stage and that too way back in 2007.

Shakib Al Hasan has been by far the most prolific performer for Bangladesh, both with bat and ball. Shakib has so far played 25 World Cup games and scored 567 runs at an average of 28.35 with the help of three 50+ scores. His strike rate in World Cups is also decent, 128.86 to be precise. Shakib has taken 30 wickets as well in six editions of the tournament as his economy rate of 6.64 is absolutely superb in this form of the game. Bangladesh will desperately need Shakib to be in top form in order to do well in the World Cup.

But Mahmudullah doesn't have a very good record when it comes to T20 World Cups. In 22 matches, he has scored only 194 runs at a very low average of 13.84. As the leader of the side, Mahmudullah will be extra motivated to lead by example. He has been in very good form with the bat and captaining the side well. His experience should come in handy in the World Cup.

Mushfiqur Rahim's T20 records don't really suggest how good a player he is in the other two formats. But the former captain of the team has a lot of experience under his belt and his ODI records in the UAE are extraordinary. Mushfiqur has played 25 matches in six T20 World Cups but is yet to register a half-century. He averages only 17.91 in World Cups and the seasoned campaigner will be keen to improve these stats this time around.