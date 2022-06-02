Shakib made Bangladesh Test team captain again, Litton made vice-captain

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 05:15 pm

The issue was raised in a  board meeting involving the board members that took place at the BCB headquarters on Thursday and after that the name of the new captain was announced. Litton Das has been named Shakib's deputy.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named the captain of the Bangladesh Test team after Mominul Haque decided to step down from the role.

Mominul had a meeting with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on 31 May where he expressed his desire to quit captaincy.

The issue was raised in a  board meeting involving the board members that took place at the BCB headquarters on Thursday and after that the name of the new captain was announced.

Litton Das has been named Shakib's deputy.

"Three names were proposed. We had previously decided that we would have a vice-captain along with a new captain. So we have selected Shakib as the new captain and Litton as his deputy. They will carry out the responsibilities until further announcement," Nazmul Hassan, the BCB president, said in a press conference. 

This is the first time Shakib has been announced the captain of the Test team. When Mashrafe Mortaza was ruled out due to injury during the 2009 Caribbean tour, Shakib, the then vice-captain, was appointed the skipper across formats. 

Shakib was relieved of captaincy in 2011. The all-rounder was named the captain of the Test and T20I side in December 2017. But he couldn't skipper the side for too long as he received a one-year ban from the ICC in 2019. After Shakib's suspension, Mominul Haque was named the new Test skipper.

Mominul led Bangladesh to three Test wins out of 17 matches including a famous win against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. 

Shakib has so far captained Bangladesh in 14 Tests. Bangladesh won three Tests under his captaincy. In these 14 outings, Shakib scored 918 runs at 35.3 and took 61 wickets. 

However, Shakib has not been a regular in Tests in the last few years. The left-arm all-rounder has played only five of Bangladesh's last 13 Tests. But Nazmul Hassan said that he'll be available for selection in the West Indies Tests. 

"As far as I know, he'll play [in the West Indies]. After the series, there is a series against Zimbabwe. He is doubtful for that series. So, it's difficult to say for how long Shakib will remain the captain of the Test team," he said.

 

