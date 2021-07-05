'Shakib looks hungry to play Test cricket again'

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 07:34 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the Test side after missing a couple of series in the last few months due to his injury and short-lived IPL stint. Head coach Russel Domingo on Monday said that the southpaw looks hungry to be back on the Test side and give his best.

"Shakib looks really hungry to play Test cricket again. I think this is always the key with the big players. His attitude and desire are very important for the team," Domingo said.

"It's great to have him back on the Test side. He brings balance to the side, bats in the top 6, he is a front-line bowler as well. Every international team looks for this kind of player. He has really brought the energy and attitude in the side," the head coach added.

Shakib played the first Test against Windies back in February where he sustained an injury that kept him out of the New Zealand tour. And he chose IPL over Test cricket when the national team toured Sri Lanka in April. 

Domingo also gave an update about Mushfiqur Rahim and opener Tamim Iqbal. He was sure that Mushfiq will be able to play in the only Test starting from Wednesday while Tamim is still a doubt. 

"Mushfiq is pretty confident that he will be fit to play. He has done his rehab really well. Everything's on track, so pretty confident that he will play. Tamim still not 100% sure, he is still a doubt," Domingo said. 

Domingo further said that his team will play basic smart cricket to win the Test against Zimbabwe. He also seemed pleased with the improvement of the pace bowlers in the side. 

However, the bowling lineup hasn't been finalized yet as the groundsmen didn't allow the team to have a look at the pitch. 

"Unfortunately, the groundsmen haven't allowed us to look at the pitch yet. Once we've had a good look at the pitch, maybe today or tomorrow,  we'll have more idea what our bowling attack is going to be like," Domingo concluded. 

The one-off Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will begin on July 7 in Harare. This will be Bangladesh's first Test in Zimbabwe since 2013.

