Shakib, Litton go unsold in IPL auction

BSS
23 December, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 06:54 pm

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan and batter Litton Das went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction today, held at Kochi.

It was the second consecutive time, Shakib, once an integral part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to draw any attention. Expectation was high on Litton Das after hitting four half-centuries in 19 matches at a staggering strike rate of 140 but no IPL franchises showed interest to rope him in.

They will however get a second chance to put their name in auction if any slot for foreign players remains empty. A total of 87 players including 30 overseas players will get a team in this auction.

Amongst the 405 players, who put their name in IPL auction, this year, Bangladesh had four players. Apart from Liton, Taskin Ahmed and Afif Hossain were also in the auction with a base price of INR 50 lakh. Shakib had the base price of INR 1.50 crore. Last year, Shakib had the base price of INR 2 crore. However, even reducing the base price didn't work for him.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman remains the only Bangladeshi player to play the IPL this year too after his franchise Delhi Capitals retained his service.

Shakib al Hasan / Ipl 2023 / IPL auction

