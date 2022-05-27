Shakib, Litton counter-attack after Mushfiqur's fall as Bangladesh move into lead

Sports

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 12:18 pm

Related News

Shakib, Litton counter-attack after Mushfiqur's fall as Bangladesh move into lead

Shakib hit Dhananjaya de Silva for a four to pick up his first fifty of the series, off 61 balls. Litton is unbeaten on 48 off 127. Bangladesh are 149 for five at lunch, leading by eight runs. 

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 12:18 pm
Shakib, Litton counter-attack after Mushfiqur&#039;s fall as Bangladesh move into lead

Bangladesh recovered quite well after losing five for 53 in the second innings and at one stage were staring at an innings defeat but Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan forged a good partnership for the sixth wicket to give the hosts a chance to possibly save the match. 

Bangladesh lost their top four late on the third session of day four and finished the day on 34 for four. Mushfiqur Rahim, one of the stars of the first innings, was excellently set up by Kasun Rajitha early on day five as he had no answers to an incoming delivery which kept a shade low.

There was uneven bounce for the pacers and the spinners were getting the ball to turn and bounce frequently but Shakib and Litton were up to the task. Shakib, in particular, was very aggressive from the get-go. The southpaw hit Rajitha for three fours in the same over to get going. He used his feet against spinners to cover the turn and always looked to score.

Litton, on the other hand, adopted a little bit different approach but he too did not let scoring opportunities slip. The duo added 96 off just 153 balls before lunch was taken on day five. Shakib hit Dhananjaya de Silva for a four to pick up his first fifty of the series, off 61 balls. Litton is unbeaten on 48 off 127. Bangladesh are 149 for five at lunch, leading by eight runs. 

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

1h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

1h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

2h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

2h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

4h | Videos
Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

15h | Videos
Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide