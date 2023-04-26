Shakib, Litton, Afif register for LPL draft

Big names have signed up for the Fourth Edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), including Dwayne Bravo, Keiron Pollard, and Shakib Al Hasan.

Two other Bangladeshi players - Litton Das and Afif Hossain - have also registered for the draft.

More information on the fourth edition of the competition, which will take place in Colombo and Kandy from July 30 to August 20 2023, was released on Tuesday by the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Five teams will compete in the competition: Colombo, Galle, Jaffna, Kandy, and Dambulla.

The round-robin stage will feature two games per team, with the top four teams moving on to the playoffs.

A handful of foreign players who have enrolled for the forthcoming players' draft have also been confirmed by the LPL.

Australia: Shaun Marsh, Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short, and Usman Khawaja.

South Africa: Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, and Wahab Riaz.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, and Afif Hossain.

Ireland: Paul Stirling.

West Indies: Johnson Charles, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Bravo, and Kieron Pollard

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, and Doug Bracewell.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus.