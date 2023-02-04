Shakib leaves country to perform Umrah in middle of BPL

Fortune Barishal have already booked their place in the BPL playoffs and have a three-day break before their next match. Their skipper Shakib Al Hasan has flown to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in this break.

He left the country on Friday night. Barishal's media manager, Sekander Ali, confirmed the news.

He informed that Shakib has flown to Saudi Arabia and will return home on 6 February.

"Shakib will reach home at 10 am on 6 February. He will then play their next match on 7 February against Comilla Victorians," A Fortune Barishal media release read.

Barishal are currently second in the BPL table with 14 points from 10 matches. They have two more matches before the playoffs - the first against Comilla on 7 February and on 10 February against Khulna Tigers.

Shakib has been in tremendous form leading his side from the front. He is currently the second-highest scorer of the ongoing BPL campaign with 347 runs to his name at an average of 49.57 and a strike rate of 183.59. He has bagged three half-centuries so far. The southpaw also picked up seven wickets with the ball.