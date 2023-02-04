Shakib leaves country to perform Umrah in middle of BPL

Sports

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 05:10 pm

Related News

Shakib leaves country to perform Umrah in middle of BPL

He left the country on Friday night. Barishal's media manager, Sekander Ali, confirmed the news.

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 05:10 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Fortune Barishal have already booked their place in the BPL playoffs and have a three-day break before their next match. Their skipper Shakib Al Hasan has flown to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in this break. 

He left the country on Friday night. Barishal's media manager, Sekander Ali, confirmed the news.

He informed that Shakib has flown to Saudi Arabia and will return home on 6 February.

"Shakib will reach home at 10 am on 6 February. He will then play their next match on 7 February against Comilla Victorians," A Fortune Barishal media release read.

Barishal are currently second in the BPL table with 14 points from 10 matches. They have two more matches before the playoffs - the first against Comilla on 7 February and on 10 February against Khulna Tigers.

Shakib has been in tremendous form leading his side from the front. He is currently the second-highest scorer of the ongoing BPL campaign with 347 runs to his name at an average of 49.57 and a strike rate of 183.59. He has bagged three half-centuries so far. The southpaw also picked up seven wickets with the ball.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / BPL / Fortune Barishal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

8h | Food
Coots running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cute Coot of Baikka Beel: 'And yet he was as bald as a coot'

2h | Panorama
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

9h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

28m | TBS Round Table
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

5h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

6h | TBS Markets
A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

1d | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL