Shakib to leave captaincy immediately after World Cup, plans to retire after 2025 Champions Trophy

TBS Report
28 September, 2023, 12:50 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan announced that he would leave ODI captaincy right after the World Cup. 

In an interview with T-Sports published on Wednesday, Shakib revealed that he even wanted to resign a couple of days after Bangladesh's Asia Cup mission came to an end.

The all-rounder went on to say that captaincy doesn't add any value to his career at this stage and he just wants to enjoy the game at the moment. 

"This [World Cup] is the end. I didn't even want to be the captain before the Asia Cup. At the moment, I want to smile and perform. Is captaincy adding any value to my career at this stage? I don't think so," Shakib said. 

Shakib said he would retire from international cricket after the 2025 Champions Trophy. He has plans to leave T20Is after the T20 World Cup next year and could quit Tests after the World Cup.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

