Shakib laments 'poor batting display' on helpful Lahore pitch

Pakistan registered their 13th win over Bangladesh in 14 meetings in the Asia Cup (ODIs) and started the Super Fours of the tournament on a winning note. Bangladesh bowled with a lot of heart but were unfortunate as several close calls went Pakistan's way and edges fell on no man's land. But in the end they didn't have enough runs on the board.

On a ground where the pitch mostly favours the batters, Bangladesh had a horror start, losing four wickets inside the first ten overs. The experienced duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim forged a hundred-run stand but they could never recover completely from the early setback and eventually got bundled out under 200.

"We lost at the start, they bowled really well and we played some ordinary shots," Bangladesh captain Shakib told broadcaster Bazid Khan after the match.

"On a wicket like this. After I got out, there were no more partnerships. [It was a] very poor batting display on a surface like this. We have to take it on our chin and move to the next one as we have another game in a couple of days."

Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud got the ball to move in the air and off the seam but luck didn't really go their way. Mohammad Naim dropped a catch at slip early in the innings, Pakistan's top-scorer Imam-ul-Haq survived three leg-before shouts and a few edges didn't carry to fielders.

Shakib praised the bowlers for their wholehearted efforts.

"We have been doing well in our bowling department. Batting at this moment is a little bit hot and cold. We need to be consistent and that's what we'll try to do. Our three seamers bowled brilliantly. They have been bowling well for the last couple of years. Unfortunately, we couldn't get the wickets. It wasn't a pitch where you can get wickets unless batsmen make a mistake," he said.

The action will now move to Colombo and the pitches there will suit Bangladesh, said the captain.

"When I played the LPL, the pitches were slow. If that happens, it suits us better. Hopefully we do well in Colombo," Shakib concluded.