Shakib Khan's Remark-Harlen acquires Dhaka franchise for upcoming BPL

TBS Report
17 August, 2024, 12:45 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 01:25 am

Shakib Khan joined Remark-Harlen earlier this year, assuming roles as both managing director and owner

The current political turmoil in Bangladesh has cast a shadow over every sector, including sports. Cricket, in particular, is facing significant challenges, and the future of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has become uncertain.

Amidst this uncertainty, a new development has emerged: popular film star Shakib Khan's company, Remark-Harlen, has acquired a BPL franchise.

Rumors have been circulating since the last BPL season that several franchises might not participate in the upcoming edition.

The most prominent name on that list was the four-time champions, Comilla Victorians. Earlier this year, Comilla's owner, Nafisa Kamal, had publicly threatened to withdraw from the BPL due to disagreements over revenue sharing with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Speculation is rife that Comilla Victorians, who were already on shaky ground, will not be part of the next BPL season.

Despite Comilla's potential absence, the BPL won't be lacking star power.

Shakib Khan's company, Remark-Harlen, has stepped in to purchase the Dhaka franchise, ensuring that the league will still feature celebrity ownership.

A source from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that Shakib's company has officially acquired the Dhaka franchise. The source also mentioned that the signing bonus and all other formalities have already been completed.

However, he is not the sole driving force behind the company; Remark-Harlen was initially established by Walton, a major electronics manufacturer in Bangladesh.

Last season, the Dhaka team was owned by Newtex Group and was called "Duronto Dhaka." Prior to that, under the ownership of Rupa Group, it was known as "Dhaka Dominators." This season, the tradition of rebranding the team with a new name will continue, according to sources.

The next BPL season is likely to kick off towards the end of the year, with the players' draft expected to be held in September. However, in the wake of the government change, the BCB is likely to face considerable difficulties in managing the franchises.

