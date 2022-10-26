Shakib keen to exploit South Africa's 'must win' game pressure

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan felt that they have a slight advantage, going into the match against South Africa as the latter are under pressure to stay alive in the T20 World semifinal race after sharing points with Zimbabwe.

South Africa were in winning position against Zimbabwe in their first match but the persistent rain in Hobart forced the abandonment of the game before D/L method came into effect.

The Proteas now know that a win against Bangladesh is mandatory, which could impose a mental pressure on them, according to Shakib.

"South Africa will feel the pressure because they lost a point against Zimbabwe. So Bangladesh match is kind of a do or die game for them," Shakib said ahead of the match.

"It's the thing that will keep them under pressure. It's an important game for us also. So we'll try to take everything under our control."

Bangladesh started their mission with a 9-run win over Netherlands. Even though the margin could indicate that Bangladesh struggled for their victory, the reality is their bowling attack was so superior that made the victory an easier one.

The Tigers put up just 144-8, however, Taskin Ahmed who claimed career-best 4-25, indeed threw Netherland out of the game, taking two wickets in the first two balls of the innings.

It's a win that kept Bangladesh in good mental stead after a series of defeats in this format ahead of the World Cup.

"The victory was important, no matter how good or bad we played. I understand we have many loopholes which should be plugged. We want to improve and there is no end of improvement. There is a role for every player in the team and as long as they can play their role well, execute the plan, I think there is every reason that we can win against any opponents."