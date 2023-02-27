Shakib joins Tigers' practice session soon after returning home in morning

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 03:42 pm

Shakib joins Tigers' practice session soon after returning home in morning

The southpaw reached Dhaka at 7:30 in the morning and rushed to the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium for team practice at around 2 pm.    

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan joined the team's practice session soon after returning home from the United States on Monday morning. The southpaw reached Dhaka at 7:30 in the morning and rushed to the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium for team practice at around 2 pm.    

After returning home, Shakib went to the team hotel, and from there he came to the field with the team. In the beginning, he spent some time playing football. After running with the team for a while, he went to the indoor and played a few deliveries against the pacers in the nets. He then started bowling after half an hour of batting.

Shakib was in good form with bat and ball in the recently concluded BPL. His team Fortune Barisal was also in great form. However, they did not play in the final after getting eliminated from the eliminator.

Shakib then went to play Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Peshawar Zalmi after finishing his BPL mission. 

He was supposed to play for Peshawar till February 26. But due to urgent family reasons, Shakib went to the USA on February 20 after playing just one match.

Shakib took leave from national team activities till February 26 to play in PSL. Because of this, even though the England series was approaching, he was not obliged to participate in the first few days of practice. Being an important member of the team, he joined the practice two days before the first ODI. 

England cricket team has come to Bangladesh after seven years to play three ODIs and T20Is. The first ODI will be played in Mirpur on March 1, the next match will be played in the same venue on March 3. The third and final ODI will be played at Zahoor Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 6.

The two teams will return to Dhaka after playing the first T20 in Chittagong on March 9. The next two T20s will be held in Mirpur on March 12 and 14. 

